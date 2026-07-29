Antisemitic violence reaches 30-year high across Jewish diaspora, report finds

Antisemitic violence in the Jewish diaspora reached its deadliest level in more than 30 years in 2025, with 20 people killed in attacks across four countries, according to a new report released on Wednesday by the J7 Large Communities' Task Force Against Antisemitism.

The report, which tracks antisemitic incidents across Argentina, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States, documented more than 23,000 antisemitic incidents in 2025. Together, the seven countries are home to more than 90% of the global Jewish diaspora.

According to the report, total antisemitic incidents across the J7 countries were 136% higher than in 2022, the year before Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, while violent incidents increased by 97% over the same period.

The report said 2025 was the deadliest year for antisemitic attacks in the diaspora since the 1994 bombing of the AMIA Jewish community centre in Buenos Aires. Those killed last year included 15 people in an attack during a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney, two worshippers at Heaton Park Synagogue in Manchester on Yom Kippur, two people at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., and one person in Boulder, Colorado.

Although overall antisemitic incidents declined in several countries in 2025 compared with the previous year including:

United States (-33%), Australia (-20%), Canada (-16%) and France (-16%)—the report said levels remained significantly above those recorded before October 7.

Incidents increased in the United Kingdom (+5%), Argentina (+4%) and Germany (less than 1%).

Since 2021, Australia recorded the steepest increase in antisemitic incidents, up 270%, followed by Germany (+215%), the United States (+131%) and France (+124%).

Germany continued to record the highest rate of antisemitic incidents relative to its Jewish population, with nearly 70 incidents per 1,000 Jewish residents in 2025, almost five times Australia's rate and nearly 70 times that of the United States, according to the report.

The report also said anti-Zionism was identified as a motivating factor in a substantial share of reported incidents, accounting for 48% of cases in the United Kingdom, 45% in the United States and 23% in Germany.

For the first time, the annual report included a chapter on Ireland, where the country's Jewish community of around 2,200 people reported 143 antisemitic incidents in the first six months of 2025, equivalent to 65 incidents per 1,000 Jewish residents. The report said Ireland currently lacks both a national strategy to combat antisemitism and dedicated security funding for Jewish institutions.

"The J7 Annual Report makes clear that antisemitism is no longer a temporary surge, but a sustained global crisis affecting Jewish communities across all seven countries," said William C. Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

In a joint statement, the J7 Task Force said governments should move from reacting to attacks to taking preventative action through stronger security funding, tougher legislation and more effective enforcement by social media platforms. The group also called on technology companies to strengthen moderation of hate content and improve cooperation with civil society to counter emerging threats.

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO and National Director of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), said the findings underscored the need for international cooperation.

"Antisemitism transcends borders, and our response must do so too," he said.