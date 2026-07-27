Two Jewish-owned bakeries in Toronto damaged, one hit by gunfire

Two locations of Kiva's Bagel Bar, a Jewish-owned bakery chain in Toronto, were attacked Sunday morning, with one struck by gunfire and the other vandalized. Toronto police said officers responded to reports of a bakery with a window damaged by gunshots and a second location with a broken window, though not from gunfire.

Duty Inspector Scott Bradbury said no injuries were reported at either location, and the hate crime unit and gun and gang task force are investigating.

The damage comes nearly a month after a deadly shooting in Montreal killed two people, an officer and an Israeli citizen described as a beloved member of the city's Jewish community. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said last month that Canada is "failing" Jewish Canadians and pledged to invest tens of millions of dollars in security for houses of worship, noting that over two-thirds of religion-motivated hate crimes in Canada last year targeted Jewish Canadians.

B'nai Brith Canada said in a statement the attacks were part of a worsening wave of antisemitism in the country, fueled by "anti-Zionist rhetoric, local criminal elements, Iran-backed proxies and ISIS-inspired terrorism." The organization said 27 violent antisemitic incidents have been documented in Canada from the start of 2026 through mid-July, more than double the 10 recorded throughout all of 2025, and called on Canadian leaders to establish a federal commission of inquiry into rising antisemitic incidents.