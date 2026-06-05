Exclusive: Jewish communities in France, Spain, UK, Canada seek US immigration options amid rising antisemitism

British, French, Spanish and Canadian Jewish communities have contacted officials at the State Department to explore the possibility of their members immigrating to America under refugee or other protected status avenues, i24NEWS learned.

This is due to the rise of often violent antisemitism in their home countries.

A State Department official confirmed the information. There is no indication that the department has moved forward on the requests, or what position it might hold.

Amb. Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun, the State Department’s special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, declined to comment directly on the information.

“It is the government’s responsibility in those countries to make certain that the Jewish community has safety, security and the ability to practice their religion free from any type of harm,” he told i24NEWS. “The U.S. government demands it.”