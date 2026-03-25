The Israeli National Security Council has issued a warning of a significant rise in terrorist threats targeting Israelis abroad, citing the ongoing conflict with Iran and the approach of the spring holiday season, particularly Passover.

According to Israeli authorities, several recent attacks against Jewish and Israeli targets overseas have either been carried out or thwarted, with involvement linked to Iran, its proxies, or individuals inspired by Tehran.

These incidents have included attempts targeting synagogues and Jewish institutions in countries such as Belgium and Netherlands, as well as a reported attempted attack in the United States.

The Council warned that Iran may intensify its efforts during periods of public gatherings, particularly around religious holidays and commemorative events, when Jewish and Israeli communities are more visible. Officials emphasized that such occasions could present increased opportunities for attacks.

In response, the NSC is urging Israeli citizens traveling abroad to exercise heightened vigilance. Travelers are advised to avoid large or unsecured events, especially those tied to Passover celebrations, and to remain alert in areas associated with Jewish or Israeli communities.

Specific travel advisories were also issued for several regions. Israelis have been urged to avoid gatherings at identifiable Jewish or Israeli sites in countries geographically closer to Iran, including Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, and Gulf states, due to elevated risk levels. Increased caution is also recommended for travel in parts of Asia, particularly Thailand and Philippines.

Additionally, authorities strongly advised against staying in the Sinai Peninsula, except for brief transit, citing ongoing security concerns.

The Council further recommended that Israelis prioritize travel through Ben Gurion Airport and avoid layovers in countries deemed to have high threat levels. Travelers were also cautioned about their online activity, with guidance to refrain from sharing real-time locations on social media and to remain aware of their surroundings at all times.