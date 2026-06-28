New $59 million plan aims to transform Jewish education abroad

The Israeli government unanimously approved a NIS 200 million ($59 million) initiative on Sunday to strengthen Jewish education in diaspora communities, with a particular focus on increasing enrollment in Jewish schools across North America.

The program, spearheaded by Prime Minister Netanyahu and Minister of Diaspora Affairs and the Fight against Antisemitism Amichai Chikli, will be implemented by the Prime Minister's Office in cooperation with the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and leading Jewish organizations worldwide.

The initiative aims to expand access to Jewish education while reinforcing Jewish identity, strengthening ties to Israel, and fostering a greater sense of belonging to the Jewish people among younger generations.

According to the government, nearly 1.8 million Jewish school-age children live in the United States, yet only a small percentage attend Jewish educational institutions. In light of the sharp rise in antisemitism following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel, the government said strengthening Jewish education has become a strategic national priority.

The program seeks to address key barriers to enrollment, including the high cost of tuition, geographic distance from Jewish schools, limited accommodations for students with special needs, and the need to enhance educational quality. It also includes the development of innovative digital learning tools to broaden access to Jewish education.

During the cabinet meeting, Jewish Federations of North America leaders Gary Torgow and Eric Fingerhut welcomed the initiative and praised the partnership between Israel and Jewish communities abroad.

"Antisemites seek not only to destroy the Jewish people, but also our heritage, our culture, and our identity," Netanyahu said. "This investment is a commitment to the future generations of the Jewish people."

Chikli described the decision as "historic," saying that "Jewish education in the diaspora is the most profound response to rising antisemitism and the challenge of assimilation." He added that strengthening Jewish education is essential to ensuring the continuity of the Jewish people.