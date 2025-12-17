Sydney holds funerals for Bondi Beach shooting victims

The first funerals for victims of the Bondi Beach mass shooting began on Wednesday, as family, friends, and members of the Jewish community gathered to mourn those killed in the deadly Hanukkah celebration attack on Sunday. The services come amid tight security and ongoing shock across Australia.

The initial funeral was held at the Chabad of Bondi Synagogue for Rabbi Eli Schlanger, one of the 15 people killed during the attack that authorities have described as an antisemitic terrorist act targeting Jewish families celebrating the Festival of Lights. Hundreds of mourners attended the heavily guarded service.

Rabbi Schlanger, 41, was remembered by mourners and community leaders as a devoted spiritual leader and compassionate figure. Rabbi Levi Wolff described him as “one of the purest and most sincere and compassionate people any of us have known,” while Schlanger’s father-in-law, Rabbi Yehoram Ulman, spoke of his deep commitment to supporting others even in difficult circumstances.

In an emotional eulogy, Ulman spoke through tears about the profound loss felt by his family and community. “You became everything to me. My hands, my feet… You were my son, my friend, my confidant… to go a day without you seems impossible,” he said, choking up as he addressed Schlanger’s absence.

Ulman likened the pain of the Bondi massacre to other tragedies faced by the Jewish people, urging resilience in his community. He said the loss was “massive for the entire Jewish nation” and emphasized the need for unity and strength in the face of terror.

Authorities have maintained a strong police presence around the synagogue and funeral sites, reflecting heightened security concerns following the attack. The alleged gunman in the shooting has been charged with multiple offenses, including murder and terrorism, as investigations continue and funerals for other victims, including a 10-year-old girl, are scheduled in the coming days.

The funerals have underscored both the grief of those directly affected and broader calls for action on antisemitism and public safety. State and federal leaders have attended the services or expressed support as communities across Sydney and beyond seek comfort and solidarity in the days after one of Australia’s deadliest attacks.