Vienna ranked world’s most liveable city, Tel Aviv drops 20 places to 112th

Tel Aviv falls 20 positions to the 112th place, in EIU’s latest annual Global Liveability Index. The report cited the Israel-Hamas war as the reason behind Tel Aviv's drop as well as general destabilization in the region.

"While the conflict has dealt a blow to the region’s stability scores, strong gains in education and healthcare in many of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries have pushed up the region’s overall liveability," noted the summary.

"The biggest increase in scores was registered by the cities in the UAE (Abu Dhabi, Dubai) and Saudi Arabia (Riyadh, Jeddah and Al Khobar). Despite improvements, the region is also home to the least liveable cities - Algiers (Algeria), Tripoli (Libya) and Damascus (Syria)."

Vienna, the Austrian capital, was ranked the first in the list, followed by Denmark's Copenhagen, Switzerland's Zurich, Australia's Melbourne and Calgary in Canada. The largest US cities, notably Los Angeles and New York, are ranked at 58th and 70th respectively.