EU studying possible Russia sanctions with Britain and US

Envoys said such steps were only likely to be considered if Russia attempted a full invasion of Ukraine

The European Union, with the United States and Britain, are discussing a possible round of economic sanctions on Russia, but no decisions will be taken on Monday, the bloc's top diplomat said.

The European Union, along with the United States, imposed economic sanctions on Russia in July 2014, targeting its energy, banking and defense sectors, and is considering taking further measures if Russia tries to invade Ukraine.

"We are in deterrent mode," Josep Borrell told reporters as he arrived for a meeting of EU foreign ministers, according to Reuters.

"In any case we will send a clear signal that any aggression against Ukraine will have a high cost for Russia... We are studying together with the U.S. and the UK what (sanctions) could be, when and how, in a coordinated manner."

EU diplomats told Reuters the discussion was focused on a potential gradual increase of any sanctions, ranging from possible travel bans and asset freezes to banning all financial and banking links with Russia.

Another option was sanctioning the Nord Stream 2 pipeline between Russia and Germany to prevent it from becoming operational.

Envoys said, however, that such steps were only likely to be considered if Russia attempted a full invasion of Ukraine.

Russia says it has no intention to invade Ukraine and accuses Kyiv of deploying half of the Ukrainian army to confront pro-Russian separatists in the east of the country.