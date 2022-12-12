Tensions rise in Kosovo after arrest of Serbian ex-policeman

Kosovo police have blocked the entry from central Serbia to the north of the region

Tensions are rising in Kosovo as Serbian residents began erected roadblocks on the highways in northern Kosovo in response to the detention of a former police officer by the Kosovo authorities.

Dejan Pantic, who resigned in November along with other Serbian officers from the republic’s interior ministry, was arrested on Saturday when he tried to enter central Serbia. Kosovo’s law enforcement officers detained him on suspicion of terrorism.

According to local media reports, protesters gathered mainly near the village of Leposavic. They set up tents to keep watch on the barricades. Air raid sirens sounded in the northern part of the city of Kosovska Mitrovica.

Kosovo police have blocked the entry from central Serbia to the north of the region. Neither cars nor pedestrians are allowed through the checkpoint.

Earlier on Sunday, unknown attackers exchanged gunfire with the police and threw a stun grenade at EU law enforcers during the night. Hundreds of Serbs gathered again early in the morning at the roadblocks erected Saturday and which have paralyzed traffic through two border crossings from Kosovo to Serbia.

Hours after the barricades went up, police said they suffered three successive firearm attacks on Saturday night on one of the roads leading to the border.

"The police units, in self-defense, were forced to respond with firearms to the criminal persons and groups, who were repelled and left in an unknown direction," police said in a statement.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1601953096669741066 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

European Union police deployed in the region as part of the rule of law mission (EULEX) said they were also targeted with a stun grenade, but no officers were injured.

"This attack, as well as the attacks on Kosovo Police officers, are unacceptable," EULEX said in a press release.

EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell condemned the attacks and called on Kosovo Serbs to "immediately" remove the barricades. NATO, which has deployed 4,000-strong peacekeeping mission in Kosovo under a UN Security Council mandate, blasted the "unacceptable" attacks.