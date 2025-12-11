Champions League: Israeli Oscar Gloukh leads Ajax to first win

The sixth and final matchday of the Champions League group stage on Wednesday offered two very different stories for Israeli footballers competing in Europe’s top tournament.

Oscar Gloukh delivered a standout performance to help Ajax secure their first victory of the campaign, while Manor Solomon and Villarreal saw their qualification hopes fade in dramatic fashion.

Ajax entered the match under enormous pressure. A disastrous Champions League run had left them at the bottom of their group with zero points, intensifying criticism surrounding the club’s rebuilding project and its young roster.

Among the few bright spots this season has been 19-year-old Israeli midfielder Oscar Gloukh, widely regarded as one of European football’s most promising talents since his breakout year at Red Bull Salzburg.

Against Qarabag, Ajax once again stumbled early when Camilo Duran punished a goalkeeping error in the 10th minute. Kasper Dolberg brought the Amsterdam side level shortly before halftime, but the Azerbaijani champions struck again after the break, deepening the sense of crisis.

The Israeli starlet produced a brilliant solo move, dancing past defenders before unleashing a powerful long-range strike to equalize. His energy and creativity ignited Ajax’s attack, shifting the momentum decisively. Anton Gaaei completed the comeback in the 82nd minute, and Gloukh put the result beyond doubt in stoppage time with his second goal of the night, a cool, clinical finish after a fast counterattack.

His two goals, leadership, and constant involvement earned him Man of the Match, and more importantly, delivered Ajax’s first points of the competition. For a club struggling to regain its traditional European stature, Gloukh’s performance offered a rare moment of optimism.

Over in Denmark, Manor Solomon faced a different challenge. Villarreal entered their match against Copenhagen needing a result to stay alive in the tournament. Solomon, still working his way back to full rhythm after injury and in search of more consistent minutes, began on the bench but entered in the 63rd minute.

The Israeli winger immediately injected pace and urgency, repeatedly stretching Copenhagen’s defense and sending dangerous crosses into the box. Villarreal pushed hard in a tense, back-and-forth match marked by turnovers, counterattacks, and defensive lapses on both sides.

But the Spanish club’s efforts unraveled at the worst possible moment. Deep into stoppage time, Andreas Cornelius scored a devastating winner for Copenhagen, sealing a 3–2 victory and dealing a heavy blow to Villarreal’s qualification hopes.

For Solomon, the defeat adds to a challenging season marked by limited playing time and the pressure of proving himself in La Liga following his move from Fulham. Still, his lively cameo offered positive signs despite the team’s bitter disappointment.