5 men arrested in Bavaria over suspected plot to attack Christmas market

German authorities announced Saturday that five men have been arrested on suspicion of planning an attack on a Christmas market in the Dingolfing area of southern Bavaria, the Munich public prosecutor’s office said.

Prosecutors allege the suspects were preparing to carry out the assault using a vehicle, and authorities believe the plot was motivated by Islamist extremism.

The foiled plot emerged after investigators issued formal arrest warrants for four men, while the fifth was taken into preventive custody, officials said. All five were brought before a magistrate on Saturday following arrests made the previous day.

According to prosecutors, the suspects include a 56‑year‑old Egyptian, a 37‑year‑old Syrian, and three Moroccan nationals aged 22, 28, and 30.

Investigators say the 56‑year‑old allegedly called for an attack in a mosque in the Dingolfing‑Landau area, urging the planned use of a vehicle to injure or kill as many people as possible at a Christmas market.

German authorities have not yet specified which market was to be targeted, how detailed the plans were, or when the attack might have taken place, and emphasized that the presumption of innocence applies as the investigation continues.

Bavaria’s Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann praised the swift response of security services in apprehending the suspects. “Thanks to the excellent cooperation of our security authorities, several suspects could be arrested in a very short time, thereby preventing a potential attack in Bavaria,” Herrmann told Bild newspaper.

The incident underscores ongoing concerns in Germany over the security of festive events like Christmas markets, which have been targets in past attacks. Authorities and local officials reiterated their commitment to public safety as the investigation into the suspects’ motives and possible connections continues.