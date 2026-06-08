Greek authorities charge Palestinian suspect over alleged plot targeting Israeli cruise ship

Greek authorities have filed terrorism-related charges against a 37-year-old Palestinian man arrested on Saturday on the island of Crete, over allegations that he was planning an attack targeting an Israeli cruise ship expected to arrive in the coming days.

According to Greek media reports, the suspect, originally from Gaza and employed as an electrician at a hotel in Crete, is believed to have links to Hamas and to have received training in the manufacture of explosive devices.

The Greek News Agency (ANA) reported that prosecutors are seeking to charge the man with membership in a terrorist organization, as well as receiving training in the production and use of explosives for terrorist purposes.

Investigators allege that he had ordered explosive materials online and maintained contact with several individuals recently arrested in Cyprus in connection with similar terrorism investigations.

The inquiry also led security forces to an apartment rented by the suspect in Athens. According to Greece's public broadcaster ERT, police discovered laboratory equipment and chemical substances that could potentially be used to manufacture explosive devices.

Authorities further suspect that the man underwent training in Malaysia alongside one of the individuals recently detained in Cyprus. Investigators are now working to determine the full extent of his activities and to assess the credibility and scope of the alleged attack plot reported by local media outlets.

The suspect is expected to appear before an investigating judge, who will determine the next steps in the judicial process and decide whether formal charges should proceed.