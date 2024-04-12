Ireland moves closer to formal recognition of Palestinian state

Ireland is on the brink of formally recognizing a Palestinian state, with Prime Minister Simon Harris expressing a desire to coordinate such a move with Spain and other like-minded nations following discussions with his Spanish counterpart.

During a meeting between Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Harris revealed Ireland's intention to move towards recognizing a Palestinian state in collaboration with Spain and potentially other supportive countries.

This announcement comes on the heels of a joint declaration by Ireland, Spain, Malta, and Slovenia last month, signaling their collective commitment to work towards Palestinian recognition.

"As we move forward, we would like to do so with as many others as possible to lend weight to the decision and to send the strongest message," Prime Minister Harris stated after the meeting with Sanchez, emphasizing the importance of solidarity in supporting both Israeli and Palestinian aspirations for a secure and peaceful future.

AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

The discussions come amidst mounting international pressure for a ceasefire in Gaza, where Israel's offensive against Hamas has resulted in a rising death toll and heightened calls for a lasting solution to the conflict.

Israel has voiced opposition to the initiative, warning that recognizing a Palestinian state would undermine efforts towards a negotiated resolution to the conflict, branding it as a "prize for terrorism."

Sanchez, who is actively seeking support for the recognition of a Palestinian state, emphasized that there were "clear signs" in Europe indicating readiness among countries in the region to back such a move. He has set a target for Madrid to extend recognition to Palestinians by July.

Prime Minister Harris reiterated Ireland's commitment to ongoing discussions with like-minded nations within Europe and beyond.

Emilio Morenatti/AP

Irish Foreign Minister Micheal Martin has also indicated preparations to bring a formal proposal to the government regarding the recognition of a Palestinian state.

The move towards recognition aligns with the growing international consensus, with 139 out of 193 United Nations member states already having recognized Palestinian statehood since 1988.