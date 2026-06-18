Israel severs contact with EU High Rep. Kallas over apartheid remarks

"I have no choice but to sever all contact with Ms. Kallas until she retracts the blood libel she directed at the world's only Jewish state, which is also the only democracy in the Middle East," Israeli FM Gideon Sa’ar wrote on X. "For some time now been acting obsessively and with blatant unfairness toward the State of Israel," he stated.

Sa’ar’s post came in response to a statement made by EU High Rep. for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, comparing Israel to the former apartheid regime in South Africa.

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Kallas made the apartheid comparison during closed-door meetings with Mexican government representatives while in Mexico City last month as part of an EU delegation. This is according to Euractiv, which cited officials and diplomats present at the meeting. Those officials said Kallas described being moved by a visit to South Africa's apartheid museum in Johannesburg the previous year.

On X, EU High Rep. Kaja Kallas responded to Israeli FM Sa’ar, who severed ties with her following comments she made comparing Israel to apartheid South Africa. In the post Kallas said she valued their dialogue and was open to continuing. She also reiterated the EU’s support for a two-state solution and its condemnation of “illegal” Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

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But this argument on X did not end with Kallas. Sa'ar responded saying, "With all due respect, even in your remarks here you refrain from denying or condemning what has been attributed to you and published publicly. That speaks for itself." He finished his statement by saying "If you did not make those statements, deny it. Until this matter is cleared up, my decision will remain unchanged."

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The same apartheid accusation underpins South Africa's case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, where the country alleges Israel has violated the Genocide Convention in Gaza. The comparison has also drawn criticism within EU institutions, with several member states, including Germany and France, rejecting such characterizations of Israeli policy.

Kallas's office has not confirmed nor denied the report.