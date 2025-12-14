'Israel will not survive 100 years,' says MEP Rima Hassan

In a Saturday interview on the PDH program, MEP Rima Hassan spoke extensively about her past confrontations with Israeli authorities, including legal proceedings and what she described as “a ban from the territory that could last up to 100 years.”

Recalling a hearing in Israel, Hassan said: “It was the judge who told me: you will be banned from the territory for 100 years. I replied: Israel won’t survive 100 years.”

She added that she no longer has the right to enter what she referred to as “Palestine until liberation,” a phrase she used repeatedly during the interview.

Hassan also recounted her time in detention, describing a deliberately provocative stance toward Israeli security forces.

She said she would speak to officers from her cell window, knock on doors daily, and verbally provoke them in Arabic. “There was something almost animalistic in the confrontation with Israel,” she stated.

Among her anecdotes, she mentioned demanding “olive oil from Palestine” from an officer “for [her] hair,” maintaining a posture of defiance throughout her interactions with Israeli police and military personnel.

The interview also touched on broader topics, including flotillas to Gaza, her political future, and the possibility of stepping back from public life after a potential second term, without presenting any contradictions or notable challenges to her statements on the program.