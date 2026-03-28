Israeli girl, 12, killed in ski resort bus accident in France

A 12-year-old Israeli girl who was killed in a bus accident at a ski resort in France has been identified as Tamar Haberfeld from Haifa.

The accident occurred as Tamar and her family were traveling to the airport at the end of a trip organized to celebrate her bat mitzvah. According to initial reports, the bus began rolling backward on a slope after the driver exited the vehicle to check a suspected technical issue and failed to engage the handbrake.

Tamar, who was seated near a window, became trapped beneath the vehicle. Despite attempts by her father and other passengers to rescue her, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her twin sister, who was also on the trip, remains in France with other family members. Tamar’s mother, who stayed in Israel, was informed overnight. The repatriation of the body and the return of the family are expected in the coming days.

The Haifa municipality said it will provide psychological support to the family and to students at Tamar’s school following the tragedy.