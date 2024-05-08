Jewish groups condemn invitation of Iran's Ahmadinejad to Hungarian university

Hungarian Jewish organizations, alongside the Israeli embassy, have voiced strong condemnation against a public university in Hungary for extending an invitation to Iran's former president, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, to participate in an academic event this week.

The Ludovika University of Public Service, based in Budapest, sparked outrage by inviting Ahmadinejad, known for his vehemently anti-Israel and antisemitic rhetoric.

Ahmadinejad has previously stated that Israel is destined to be "wiped off the map" and has controversially dismissed the Holocaust as a "myth."

In response to the university's decision, two prominent Hungarian Jewish congregations, along with a Jewish advocacy group, issued a joint statement today denouncing Ahmadinejad's visit as "openly antisemitic."

They have expressed grave concerns about the potential for Ahmadinejad to spread his dangerous and hateful ideas within the university's premises.

The statement urges Ludovika University to reconsider its decision and to reflect on the implications of providing a platform for an individual known for promoting toxic ideologies.

Hungary's Foreign Ministry has said that the government refrains from interfering in university programs, suggesting a hands-off approach to the university's decision-making process.