Macron and al-Sharaa restore full diplomatic ties, sign landmark reconstruction deals

French President Macron and Syrian President al-Sharaa declared a new era in bilateral relations on Tuesday, announcing the restoration of full diplomatic ties and signing a sweeping package of economic, security, and infrastructure agreements during a landmark summit in Damascus.

The visit marks the first by a French president to Syria in 18 years and the first by a Western leader since the political transition that ousted al-Assad in late 2024.

The two leaders concluded their high-level talks at the People’s Palace by agreeing to reappoint ambassadors to their respective capitals, more than a decade after Paris severed ties and closed its embassy during the Syrian civil war.

Speaking at a joint press conference, President al-Sharaa described the summit as a historic milestone crowning a path of quiet, substantive joint work between the two nations. "Today, Syria is opening its doors through an equal partnership and as an indispensable bridge linking East and West," al-Sharaa stated.

Macron emphasized France's readiness to serve as a principal Western partner in Syria’s post-war reconstruction efforts, specifically focusing on the modernization of state institutions and the financial sector. "We want to continue working on the restructuring of the banking sector," Macron said, noting that France would provide technical assistance directly to the Central Bank of Syria. The bilateral talks yielded a Framework Declaration for Comprehensive Cooperation, alongside strategic partnerships with French entities, including a major maritime, air transport, and logistics agreement signed with the French shipping giant CMA CGM Group. Additional protocols covered modular water treatment and energy projects in Homs province, civil aviation coordination, and a memorandum with the French Development Agency to support institutional capacity building.

The meeting proceeded despite security disruptions on the ground, as two bombs exploded on Tuesday morning in a busy district of Damascus near the hotel where Macron had been holding meetings with local civil society groups. The French president quickly signaled his determination to proceed with the official itinerary, posting online that nothing could undermine the desire of the Syrian people to live in a sovereign and secure nation.