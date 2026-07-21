Netherlands to ban imports of goods from West Bank settlements beginning September 22

The Netherlands will ban the import, purchase, and sale of products originating from Israeli settlements in the West Bank beginning on September 22, according to an announcement by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Dutch government said the decision is based on its obligations under international law, arguing that it should not contribute to what it considers an illegal situation in the Palestinian territories.

With this move, the Netherlands joins Ireland, Belgium, and Spain, which have also introduced trade restrictions targeting goods produced in Israeli settlements. Those three countries have also recognized the State of Palestine.

The announcement comes amid growing calls from several European governments for a coordinated European Union response to the war in Gaza and renewed violence in the West Bank. While some member states support broader sanctions or trade measures, reaching agreement across the 27-member bloc has proven difficult due to opposition from several governments.

The measure could have a notable economic impact. According to a report published in June by the organization Global Echo, the Netherlands accounts for approximately one-third of agricultural exports from Israeli settlements and nearly half of those exports destined for the European Union.

Israeli officials have repeatedly rejected international claims that the settlements violate international law, maintaining that the status of the territories should be resolved through direct negotiations. Most of the international community, however, considers the settlements to be illegal under international law.