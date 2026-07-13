EU foreign ministers to weigh trade curbs on Israeli settlements

European Union foreign ministers will convene on Monday to explore whether there is enough support for new measures to curb trade with Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

The discussion will reportedly be based on a confidential paper by the European Commission that floats three options: an import licensing system, prohibitive tariffs, or a ban. Pressure from member governments to take action on settlements has grown in recent months because of increasing violence by Israeli settlers and frustration with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, which has expanded settlements.

The Commission's paper suggests all measures should be treated as a foreign policy tool requiring unanimous approval from all EU member states, a bar diplomats say would make a decision highly unlikely. The Council's own legal service had previously told member states the measures could instead be approved as a trade tool requiring a qualified majority of 15 countries representing 65% of the EU's population.

In May, the EU imposed sanctions on four entities and three individuals over what it described as serious and systematic human rights abuses against Palestinians in the West Bank. In a July 2024 advisory opinion, the International Court of Justice said Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories and settlements in the West Bank is illegal and that states should take steps to prevent trade or investment relations that help maintain the situation.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar last year described a push by some European governments to implement the advisory opinion as "shameful." Israel rejects claims that its settlements are illegal, viewing the territory as disputed and saying a Jewish presence has existed there for thousands of years.

France and Sweden have been driving the push for restrictions, with as many as 20 member states calling for the Commission to detail available options. At least 10 member states, including Belgium, the Netherlands, and Spain, say the EU has an obligation to end trade with the territories following the ICJ ruling.

The paper notes that the options under consideration "can have a substantive impact on the EU-Israel relationship, also in view of the upcoming election," a reference to Israel's general election expected by October 27.

Diplomats say the most likely outcome from Monday's meeting would be a call from a simple majority of member states for a legal proposal on ending settlement trade. Ministers will not meet again in a decision-making format until October.