Starmer accepts the end is near as Burnham's support hardens

Britain’s Observer newspaper reported that Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to resign and set out a timetable for his departure from 10 Downing Street. This move follows multiple conversations with cabinet ministers, advisers, trade union leaders, and party donors, after which Starmer concluded that his position is no longer tenable. The report says Starmer is spending the weekend discussing his future with his wife, Victoria, though senior Labour figures believe a "clear statement" could come as early as Monday.

One source who spoke to the Observer said, "He's come up hard against the reality that the support isn't there. The truth is, everyone knows this is no longer a tenable proposition."

But it seems that if Starmer doesn’t leave the role of Prime Minister willingly, he may be forced to leave. This is because former Greater Manchester mayor and recently elected MP Andy Burnham has allegedly secured the backing of more than 201 Labour MPs to mount a leadership challenge if Starmer does not step down voluntarily. That is more than half the parliamentary Labour Party.

Burnham's camp wants Starmer to set out his plans soon, but would accept a timetable keeping him in post until September. Burnham is due to be sworn into the Commons on Monday and is expected to meet Starmer afterward. The Times has separately reported that Burnham would sack Chancellor Rachel Reeves if he becomes prime minister, after concluding she does not represent sufficient change.

A government source pushed back on the Observer's report, saying Starmer "remained focused on his job" of governing, with Starmer himself saying he would fight any leadership challenge just last Friday. However, according to the Telegraph, several senior cabinet ministers, including Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper and Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, have privately urged Starmer to set out a departure timetable.