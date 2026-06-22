UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announces resignation

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced Monday he would resign as Labour Party leader, with a new prime minister to take office by the time parliament returns in September. The announcement came after days of intense pressure, with Starmer informing King Charles III of his decision.

"Every decision I have taken has been about putting the country I love first, that is why I will resign as the leader of the Labour Party," Starmer said. He added that he had accepted Labour's verdict that he is not the best person to lead them into the next election.

Starmer choked up during his announcement, praising the support of his wife, Victoria, and his children as he said he would devote his future to his family. The resignation represents Britain's seventh prime minister change since the 2016 Brexit vote — the highest turnover in nearly two centuries — underscoring the struggle to maintain voter support amid repeated failures to improve living standards and public services.

Starmer said he would leave office after a new Labour leader, and therefore a new prime minister, is selected in a leadership election that will begin in July. In his speech, Starmer said nominations for the contest would begin on 9th July, and close by 16 July. The Labour Party has announced it will "shortly agree" a timetable for a leadership election, following Starmer's announcement.

The resignation marks a dramatic reversal for Starmer, who delivered a majority victory for Labour in the 2024 general election less than two years ago. Pressure on his leadership intensified following Friday's parliamentary by-election victory by Andy Burnham, the former Greater Manchester mayor.

Burnham, who defeated a candidate from Nigel Farage's Reform UK party, which has led national opinion polls for over a year. Burnham's win gave hope to Labour lawmakers that the career politician could revitalize a party that has hemorrhaged support under Starmer, whose popularity ratings have sunk to the lowest of any British leader.

Burnham has reportedly secured backing from more than 201 Labour MPs, more than half the parliamentary Labour Party, to mount a leadership challenge if Starmer had not stepped down voluntarily.