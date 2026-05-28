Will Budapest Hand Netanyahu Over to The Hague?

The Hungarian parliament today approved a bill to cancel a previous decision made by Viktor Orban's government to withdraw from the International Criminal Court in The Hague, in a move that restores Hungary’s full commitment to the decisions of the international court. The new decision comes at the hands of the current Hungarian government, led by Péter Medgyar, which has reversed the position of the previous government and confirmed the country's continued membership in the court, despite internal political controversy.

Hungary had already begun withdrawal procedures during Orbán's era, but the new government halted the process and returned the country to its international legal commitments, including cooperation with arrest warrants issued by the court.

The decision gains particular significance in light of talks about a possible visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Budapest. Netanyahu is wanted by the International Criminal Court. This raises questions about Hungary’s commitment to executing any arrest request should he enter its territory.

For his part, Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Medyar said that his country is committed to international law. In a veiled reference to the issues raised concerning Netanyahu, Medyar notes that anyone wanted by the court must be treated according to the approved legal frameworks,