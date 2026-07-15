'Yalla Intifada': Greta Thunberg calls for renewed intifada against Israel

Climate and pro-Palestine activist Greta Thunberg took part on Saturday in a protest outside a Rheinmetall munitions factory in Berlin's Wedding district, where demonstrators opposed the site's planned conversion to produce military components, including parts for 155 mm artillery shells.

Photos shared on social media showed Thunberg holding a sign reading "Yalla Intifada." The slogan combines the Arabic word yalla ("let's go") with intifada, a term commonly associated with the two Palestinian uprisings against Israel.

The image quickly sparked criticism from pro-Israel groups and anti-Semitism watchdogs, which argue that the slogan invokes periods of violence against Israeli civilians. The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) condemned Thunberg's participation, saying the phrase references campaigns that resulted in the deaths of more than 1,000 Israelis.

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The First Intifada (1987–1993) saw widespread unrest and attacks that killed roughly 200 Israelis, while the Second Intifada (2000–2005) was marked by suicide bombings, shootings and other attacks that claimed the lives of more than 1,000 Israelis.

Supporters of the slogan, however, argue that "intifada" literally means "uprising" or "shaking off" in Arabic and is used by many activists as a call for resistance rather than an endorsement of violence. The phrase remains highly controversial because of its historical association with the two uprisings.

Thunberg, who rose to prominence as one of the world's leading climate activists, has increasingly focused on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since the outbreak of the Gaza war. She has participated in multiple pro-Palestinian demonstrations and joined several flotilla attempts to reach Gaza, all of which were intercepted by Israeli forces before reaching the enclave. She was subsequently detained and deported by Israel.

In December 2025, Thunberg was also arrested in London during a demonstration supporting members of Palestine Action, a group that was later banned in the United Kingdom under anti-terrorism legislation.