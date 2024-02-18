Brazil's Lula: Israel perpetrating 'genocide' in Gaza, like when 'Hitler decided to kill the Jews'

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday accused Israel of perpetrating a "genocide" against Palestinian civilians in Gaza, likening the Jewish state's war against Hamas to the Nazi Holocaust.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1759209168919986239 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"What's happening in the Gaza Strip isn't a war, it's a genocide," the far-left leader told reporters in Addis Ababa where he was attending an African Union summit. "It's not a war of soldiers against soldiers. It's a war between a highly prepared army and women and children."

"What's happening in the Gaza Strip with the Palestinian people hasn't happened at any other moment in history. Actually, it has happened: when Hitler decided to kill the Jews."