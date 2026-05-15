Honduras officially recognizes Hamas and the IRGC as terrorist groups

The official account of the Secretariat of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Honduras has released a statement, officially recognizing Hamas and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as terrorist entities. They say the position reaffirms Honduras' condemnation of terrorism and its financing in "all its forms and manifestations, as well as its commitment to international cooperation to prevent and combat these threats."

The order was made by Honduran President Nasry Juan Asfura, who was congratulated by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar. Sa'ar took to X to write, "I commend Honduran President Nasry Asfura - a strong leader with values ​​and principles - for his decision to declare Hamas and Iran's Revolutionary Guards as terrorist organizations. ‏This is another important reinforcement in the global campaign against terrorism that endangers security throughout the world, including in Latin America."

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Honduras is now the 46th country to declare Iran's Revolutionary Guards a terrorist organization in the past year. President Aspour paid a visit to Israel in early January, prior to him taking office, during which he informed Foreign Minister Sa'ar that on his first day in office he would receive the letter of credence from the Israeli ambassador to the country, which was done upon his assumption of office at the end of the month.