Israel to expand earthquake aid mission in Venezuela

Israel is expanding its earthquake relief mission in Venezuela after the Venezuelan government asked for additional assistance in planning the country's long-term recovery.

In addition to search, assessment, and engineering work on the ground, Israel's aid delegation will now help formulate a national rehabilitation plan for earthquake-hit areas. Around 20 additional Israeli experts are supporting the effort remotely from Israel, analyzing field data and assisting with recovery planning alongside teams operating in Venezuela.

The rehabilitation plan has already been presented to Venezuela's infrastructure minister and is expected to be submitted to the acting president in the coming days.

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The Israeli delegation, a joint mission involving the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Home Front Command, and the National Emergency Authority (NEMA), continues to work with local authorities to assess damaged buildings, support reconstruction efforts, and help facilitate the safe return of displaced residents to their homes.