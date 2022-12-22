Argentina's captain given black bisht by emir of Qatar before team picture with trophy after winning World Cup

A member of Oman's parliament has offered World Cup winner Lionel Messi $1 million for the black robe that the Argentine soccer star sported in the team picture after leading his country to the title in Qatar last Sunday.

The images of Messi draped in a black bisht stirred up a wide range of views on social media, with some praising the wearing of the traditional men's cloak popular in the Arab world while others criticized it. The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, put the bisht on Argentina's captain just before he lifted the trophy with his teammates.

Ahmed Al Barwani made the offer in a Twitter post. The member of Oman's lower house of parliament, the Majlis A'shura, addressed the post to "my friend Messi." He congratulated the soccer player before saying that he was "dazzled" by the giving of the robe which he called a "symbol of magnanimity and wisdom."

He is also former vice president of the Omani Lawyers Association.

Messi, who is busy celebrating the historic World Cup victory back in Argentina, has not yet officially responded to the offer.