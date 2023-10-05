Ban on hijab for French women in line with Olympic regulations

The ban specifically pertains to French team athletes and does not apply to athletes from foreign delegations participating in the Paris Olympics

The recent reaffirmation of the ban on French athletes wearing the hijab during the Paris Olympics, by French Minister of Sports, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, has prompted some international reservations but remains consistent with Olympic rules.

It's important to clarify that this ban specifically pertains to French team athletes and does not apply to athletes from foreign delegations participating in the Paris Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) clarified this matter, stating that the wearing of the hijab during sports competitions at the Paris 2024 Games depends on the regulations established by the relevant International Federations. Some federations allow it, while others do not.

Athletes from foreign delegations who wish to wear the hijab in sports that permit it cannot be restricted by French law, as emphasized by Mathieu Maisonneuve, a professor of public law at the University of Aix-Marseille.

Additionally, the IOC clarified that within the Olympic Village, athletes are free to wear the hijab. However, it may not be as straightforward for French female athletes, as French law may extend beyond the Olympic Village, raising questions about whether members of the French delegation can wear the hijab.

The United Nations has distanced itself from France's position, with Marta Hurtado, the spokesperson for the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, expressing opposition to the imposition of women's dress codes. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has also expressed deep concerns.

Despite these reactions, France's stance, which has consistently been isolated on matters of secularism, has not garnered significant additional criticism.

The Sports Minister's office reassured that discussions have taken place between the minister and the IOC since Sunday, indicating that there are no ongoing issues in this regard.