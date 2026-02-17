Olympics: Swiss Broadcaster pulls controversial segment targeting Israeli bobsledder

The Swiss public broadcaster Radio Télévision Suisse (RTS) has removed a commentary segment from its website that aired during the two-man bobsleigh event at the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in which journalist Stefan Renna questioned the presence of Israeli athlete Adam Edelman.

During Edelman and his teammate Menachem Chen’s run, Renna referenced the athlete’s public support for Israel’s military actions in Gaza, citing social media posts where Edelman described the conflict as “the most morally justified in history” and mocked “Free Palestine” signs during a previous competition.

The commentary also mentioned the use of the term “genocide” by a UN commission of inquiry.

In a statement to Reuters, RTS said the journalist had aimed to question the International Olympic Committee’s policy regarding publicly engaged athletes. However, the broadcaster deemed the segment—though factual—“inappropriate” in length for a sports commentary, and chose to remove it from its site.

Renna also drew comparisons to restrictions on Russian athletes competing under a neutral banner and the case of a Ukrainian skeleton athlete disqualified for wearing a helmet with a political message. The IOC emphasized that broadcasters are responsible for their own commentary.

Edelman responded on social media, calling the segment a “diatribe” and highlighting his team’s commitment. After two runs, the Israeli duo sat in last place in the provisional standings.