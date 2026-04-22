Hostage survivor and wounded soldier preform song for Israel’s 78th Independence Day

In a ceremony defined by profound emotion and national unity, the Israeli President’s House hosted a unique encounter between two symbols of Israeli endurance: Alon Ohel, a survivor of captivity, and Dvir Bublil, a Golani Brigade soldier critically wounded during the opening salvos of the war.

The two men shared a stage and a performance of "A Song Without a Name," turning their personal tragedies into a collective anthem of hope.

For Alon Ohel, the moment was one he had visualized during his darkest hours. Speaking to a silent audience, Ohel recounted the psychological tools he used to survive while being held fifty meters underground. "I was tied by my legs, looking just like a corpse," Ohel shared.

"I could only dream of these moments- sitting here on Independence Day and playing in front of you. To pass the time, I would imagine myself on a stage exactly like this, singing to find some kind of optimism that I would return home. To be here now is unfathomable."

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Ohel expressed a sense of "closing the circle," particularly after learning of the immense sacrifices made by reservists during his absence. He described the "crazy" realization that parents had left their families to fight for his return while he remained in total isolation from the outside world.

Sharing the stage was Dvir Bublil, whose recovery journey has been marked by both physical pain and the survivor’s guilt common among those on the front lines. Boblil, who was injured while treating a fellow soldier under fire, spoke candidly about the loss of nine close friends who fell while he was unconscious.

"You don't choose to be a hero of Israel," Bublil said, reflecting on his rehabilitation. "I managed to return to playing- not yet like before, but I intentionally say not yet because it will be like before." He spoke of the heavy burden felt by those in uniform upon learning the scale of the hostage crisis, admitting to a feeling of failure for not being able to protect every citizen, even those he had never met.