A massive Russian overnight missile and drone attack struck multiple regions across Ukraine, igniting widespread fires in the capital city of Kyiv, damaging residential infrastructure in western Lviv, and triggering air raid sirens across neighboring Poland following a missile crash on NATO soil.

The extensive bombardment saw over 70 missiles and 280 attack drones pound targets from Kyiv and the central Dnipro region to Lviv near the Polish border.

In Kyiv, ballistic missile strikes sparked multiple fires in residential districts, killing at least one person and forcing thousands to seek shelter in underground metro stations.

In Lviv, apartment buildings were heavily damaged and more than 20 people were injured, while a strike in the Dnipro region destroyed a residential home, leaving at least five family members dead. Air defense forces across Ukraine were engaged for over 11 hours fighting off wave after wave of incoming munitions.

The intensity of the barrage along NATO's eastern flank prompted Polish military commanders to scramble F-16 fighter jets, deploy early-warning radar aircraft, and place ground defense systems on high alert. Air raid sirens sounded across the eastern Polish city of Lublin around 3:50 am local time after Polish radars tracked a stray Russian Kh-101 cruise missile flying nearly 62 miles deep into Polish airspace before it vanished from radar screens.

Polish search-and-rescue units and security forces subsequently located an impact site in an uninhabited field near the village of Tarnawa-Kolonia in the Lublin voivodeship, roughly 50 miles from the Ukrainian border. Polish police and emergency personnel discovered a 10-meter-wide crater accompanied by scattered debris. Forensic teams are currently securing the site to conduct a full investigation into the breach of NATO airspace