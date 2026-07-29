Humans could theoretically live up to 156 years, according to a Russian study

A human being could theoretically live up to 156 years, but only under a highly specific scenario that does not exist in reality. That is the conclusion of a study by Russian researchers, who developed a mathematical model to identify which biological mechanisms alone could ultimately limit the human lifespan.

To reach this estimate, the scientists progressively eliminated almost every known aging process from their model, retaining only the accumulation of somatic mutations. These random changes to DNA occur in cells throughout a person's lifetime. Unlike inherited mutations, they are not passed on to future generations.

As people age, the buildup of these mutations can disrupt normal cell function and contribute to the development of certain diseases. According to the researchers, if every other aging mechanism could somehow be eliminated or reversed, the accumulation of somatic mutations alone would still limit the median human lifespan to around 156 years.

However, estimate is not a prediction of how long people alive today will live, nor does it suggest that an anti-aging treatment is on the horizon. Instead, the study aims to better understand the biological processes that ultimately place a limit on human life.

The researchers also highlight the particular importance of the brain and heart. Unlike organs such as the liver, whose cells regenerate regularly, neurons and cardiomyocytes—the muscle cells of the heart—divide very little. As a result, mutations that develop in these tissues can persist for years, gradually impairing their function.

When the scientists accounted for the natural regenerative abilities of various organs, they calculated a broader theoretical median lifespan ranging from 146 to 194 years.

The researchers believe these findings could eventually help guide new therapeutic strategies. However, they stress that extending human life would only be truly meaningful if it were accompanied by the preservation of memory, mobility, and independence.