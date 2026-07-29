Israeli artists imagine tomorrow in immersive AI-powered exhibition

What will our future look like? That's the question at the heart of "Yes Future, New Gen," an immersive exhibition bringing together around 30 Israeli artists in the centre of Tel Aviv. Through interactive installations, artificial intelligence, music and recycled materials, the exhibition invites visitors to consider how today's choices will shape tomorrow's society.

Rather than simply displaying art, the exhibition encourages audiences to become part of it. Visitors can touch, hear and interact with many of the works, which respond in real time to their movements.

Multimedia artist Kim Starkman explores humanity's digital footprint with an installation inspired by the online world, where every action leaves a trace. Using a depth-sensing camera, visitors are transformed into pixelated figures whose movements generate a cascade of binary code. When they stand still, words begin to appear on the screen.

"In the digital world, every choice we make leaves a mark," Starkman says. "I wanted to make that invisible trace visible while turning sophisticated technology into something that feels almost magical."

Other artists reinterpret everyday objects through technology and sustainability. Eitan Avgil combines wood, 3D-printed components and inexpensive materials sourced online to create interactive games and installations. Artificial intelligence also plays a role in his creative process, allowing each project to evolve organically as it is being built.

For designer Ravid Dar, technology becomes a bridge between tradition and innovation. As part of her graduation project, she transformed biblical cantillation marks into drum rhythms before converting them into colourful visual compositions inspired by the work of Wassily Kandinsky. Raised in a religious family before becoming secular, Dar says her work aims to make Jewish tradition more accessible while creating common ground between communities that have grown apart.

The exhibition was curated by artist Laila Vainerman, who launched the original "Yes Future" initiative during the war as a way to offer hope through creativity.

"We wanted to create a light," she says. "A space where artists could imagine something beyond the present."

This latest edition focuses on what Vainerman calls "the space of possibilities," exploring how individual choices can contribute to building a better future.

By blending art, technology and personal stories, "Yes Future, New Gen" presents technology not as something cold or purely functional, but as a creative language—one capable of connecting memory, identity and imagination while encouraging visitors to reflect on the future they want to create.