Body of Yehudit Weiss recovered in structure adjacent to Shifa Hospital

The terrorist organization Hamas abducted the 64 year-old cancer patient, after murdering her husband Shmulik on October 7

After being abducted on October 7 by the terrorist organization Hamas, the body of Yehudit Weiss was recovered from a structure adjacent to the Al-Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The IDF troops extracted the body of Yehudit back to Israeli territory. In addition to the deceased woman, military equipment including Kalashnikov rifles and RPG's were also found in the location.

The 64 year-old cancer patient was abducted from her home in Be'eri on October 7 by the Hamas terrorist organization, after murdering her husband Shmulik and over a thousand others during an infiltration that led to the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.

IDF and Israel Police representatives on Thursday informed the family of Yehudit Weiss, adding "heartfelt condolences to the family" in a statement.

"The national task before our eyes is to locate the missing and return the abducted persons home," the IDF said in the statement.

"The IDF is operating alongside and in full coordination with the relevant national and security institutions in order to pursue these tasks. We will not cease from the mission until it will be completed," the statement concluded.