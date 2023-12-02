IDF eliminates Hamas battalion chief behind Nahal Oz massacre

Wissam Farhat has a long history of orchestrating atrocities against Israelis

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Satuday eliminated Hamas terror mastermind Wissam Farhat, the military spokesman said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1731058069235229163 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“Farhat planned and sent the terrorists on October 7 to the Nahal Oz kibbutz and nearby army post, where a cruel massacre was carried out,” IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said.

Farhat was the commander of Hamas’s Shejaiya battalion. He took command over the battalion in 2010 and led it during the 2014 Gaza war. He was behind an attack that resulted in the deaths of six IDF soldiers during that conflict.

Among the planners of the October 7th massacre, he directed terrorists from the Nukhba battalion to infiltrate the Nahal Oz Kibbutz and an adjacent IDF post.

Additionally, Farhat was one of the masterminds of the 2002 terror attack on Mechinat Atzmona, in which five Israeli civilians were killed.