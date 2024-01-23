English
Hamas rejects two-month ceasefire, release of hostages - report

Hamas insisted on a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza before agreeing to release any more hostages

i24NEWS
People walk by photographs of civilians held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, at "Hostage Square" in Tel Aviv, January 13, 2024
People walk by photographs of civilians held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, at "Hostage Square" in Tel Aviv, January 13, 2024Miriam Alster/FLASH90

Hamas has rejected Israel's proposal for a two-month ceasefire, dealing a blow to negotiations seeking the release of the remaining hostages in Gaza. 

According to a senior Egyptian official, the deal involved freeing hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian terrorists imprisoned by Israel. 

Despite the potential for a significant breakthrough, Hamas insisted on a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza before agreeing to release any more hostages. The Israeli government has not officially commented on the ongoing talks.

According to American media reports, sources revealed that Israel's intelligence chief suggested the departure of senior Hamas leaders from Gaza as part of a broader ceasefire arrangement. 

AP Photo/Fatima Shbair
A Red Cross convoy carrying Israeli and foreign hostages heads to Egypt from the Gaza Strip at the Rafah border crossing on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023.AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

The proposal was communicated through Qatari and Egyptian mediators. However, CNN reports that the Qatari Prime Minister dismissed the idea during discussions with U.S. officials, stating that it "would never work."

