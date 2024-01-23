Hamas has rejected Israel's proposal for a two-month ceasefire, dealing a blow to negotiations seeking the release of the remaining hostages in Gaza.

According to a senior Egyptian official, the deal involved freeing hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian terrorists imprisoned by Israel.

Despite the potential for a significant breakthrough, Hamas insisted on a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza before agreeing to release any more hostages. The Israeli government has not officially commented on the ongoing talks.

According to American media reports, sources revealed that Israel's intelligence chief suggested the departure of senior Hamas leaders from Gaza as part of a broader ceasefire arrangement.

AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

The proposal was communicated through Qatari and Egyptian mediators. However, CNN reports that the Qatari Prime Minister dismissed the idea during discussions with U.S. officials, stating that it "would never work."