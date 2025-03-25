7 terrorists reportedly killed in clashes with IDF in Syria

Arabic and Syrian media sources reported on Tuesday that seven Syrians were killed and dozens were injured after an exchange of fire in southern Syria, where reports indicated that Israeli artillery fired in the village of Koayiah in the Yarmouk Valley, west of the city of Daraa in southern Syria.

Meanwhile, a statement from the Israeli army reported that soldiers returned fire on an armed group in southern Syria after coming under attack, saying that the incident took place in an area controlled by an extremist faction allied with the Islamic State group.

The Israeli Air Force carried out strikes in Syria overnight between Monday and Tuesday, targeting a military structure in the area that was associated with the Assad regime. About 20 Russian-made Sukhoi aircraft were destroyed at the T4 Airbase, reports said. A control tower, hangars, and runways at the base were destroyed. The attack was to rule out any future use by the current regime in Syria.