The IDF spokesperson announced the names of the two IDF casualties who were killed in a helicopter crash in Rafah, the southern Gaza Strip - Sergeant Major (Res.) Daniel Alloush, 37, from Tel Aviv and Sergeant Major (Res.) Tom Ish-Shalom, 38, from Nes Harim. Both served as fighters in the elite 669 special extraction tactical unit.

In the incident, a regular service pilot, a reserve pilot, and an airborne mechanic from the Desert Birds 123rd Squadron, as well as a reserve doctor and a tactical fighter from the 669 unit, were severely injured. Additionally, a reserve combat medic from 669 and a reserve airborne mechanic from the Desert Birds Squadron were moderately injured.

Overnight, reports came of a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk ("Yanshuf" (Owl)) crash in Rafah as part of a mission to rescue a wounded soldier. Initial reports indicated that it was not a result of enemy fighter.

Israel Air Force commander Major General Tomer Bar commissioned a civilian investigative committee to examine the circumstances of the event.

Meanwhile, a sapper in the 710th Engineering Battalion, was seriously wounded in a battle in southern Gaza. The wounded were taken for medical treatment at the hospital, and their families were updated.