DM Gallant conducts situational assessment along northern Israeli border

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant conducted a comprehensive situational assessment along the Israel-Syria border.

After which, he emphasized the readiness of IDF forces for offensive missions and the ongoing efforts to prevent Iranian entrenchment in the region.

Accompanied by Brigadier General Zion Retzon, commander of Division 210, and other senior officers, Minister Gallant received a detailed intelligence briefing on Iran and Hezbollah's attempts to establish a presence throughout Syria.

Ministère israélien de la Défense

Minister Gallant's visit included an inspection of the Ramim Ridge area, where he engaged in discussions with reserve officers deployed in the sector. Following the assessment, he spoke about the IDF's preparedness and determination to safeguard Israel's northern border.

"I patrolled the Golan Heights sector this morning, and together with the division commander, I witnessed the exceptional readiness of IDF forces in the eastern sector," Minister Gallant stated. "We are actively preventing the establishment of Hezbollah and Iranian forces attempting to reach the border of the Golan Heights. We maintain full freedom of action to strike at any target or enemy that poses a threat to us."

He went on to explain the IDF's commitment to ensure the safety of northern residents. "To achieve this goal, we are intensifying our intelligence gathering, enhancing force deployment, and conducting rigorous training to respond swiftly and effectively to any challenges."