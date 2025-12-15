Doubts grow over Gaza disarmament amid US phase 2 efforts

Amid ongoing US efforts to advance to Phase 2 of the Gaza peace plan, skepticism is rising among member states about the feasibility of the next stages, particularly the prospect of disarming Hamas. President Trump’s envoy, Tom Barrack, visited Israel on Monday as part of the initiative, but officials involved in the plan say progress is limited.

A senior Western source involved in the implementation expressed serious doubts, saying it is unclear whether Hamas will ever relinquish its weapons. “I don't know if it will ever happen, and if so, when. It is very difficult to see how it will actually be carried out,” the source told i24NEWS.

International teams with experience in disarmament efforts in Sri Lanka, the Balkans, and Northern Ireland have been sent to the Civil-Military Coordination Center under US command. Yet the source said there is “no clear concept of how this is supposed to happen” in Gaza, highlighting the plan’s operational challenges.

While President Trump has expressed optimism about progress, sources familiar with the situation say reality on the ground is far more complex. “All stages of the plan are stalled—the Board of Peace, the Multinational Stabilization Force, and the technocratic government,” one source explained. “It’s hard to see how this is progressing.”

Despite these hurdles, Western officials remain committed to the plan. When asked why the initiative is not being abandoned, one official said, “It is the position of many countries to support the plan despite the problems because they see no other option. We and other Western countries prefer not to withdraw because we do not want to see Israel return to fighting in Gaza.”

The ongoing uncertainty over Hamas’ disarmament raises serious questions about the plan’s viability, leaving both Israel and international stakeholders facing a precarious path forward as Phase 2 efforts continue.