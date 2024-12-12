Fakeland Empires: How Iran and Qatar shape minds worldwide

In the modern age, wars are no longer fought only on the battlefield. The fight for public opinion has become one of the most critical aspects of contemporary conflicts. Israel, a nation frequently at the center of global attention, faces relentless disinformation campaigns designed to erode its legitimacy. The sophisticated strategies employed by adversaries like Iran and Qatar are shaping global minds, but what must change to ensure Israel can reclaim control over its narrative in the global arena?

On this week's episode of the National Security Podcast, in partnership with the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), strategic and political consultant Attila Somfalvi explores how Iran and Qatar spread fake information through influence operations.

"Qatar is putting billions of dollars into Al Jazeera and, if you stay in a nice hotel and sip your coffee in the lobby, you will see on the screens in the lobby, Al Jazeera, in English," Somfalvi warned. "Somebody is paying for that, working to maintain Al Jazeera in tens of hundreds of hotels everywhere."