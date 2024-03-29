Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant conducted a situation assessment at the Northern Command on Friday, alongside Major General Uri Gordin, the command's commander, and other senior officers.

During the meeting, Minister Galant emphasized Israel's determination to escalate its operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon and Syria.

The assessment included a review of recent countermeasures taken against Hezbollah's rocket and missile unit, as well as ongoing intelligence operations aimed at neutralizing further threats posed by the terrorist organization.

Following the assessment, Minister Galant addressed the media, highlighting the success of recent operations and reaffirming Israel's commitment to pursuing Hezbollah wherever it operates.

Ministry of Defense

"We are transitioning from a defensive stance to actively pursuing Hezbollah," stated Galant. "Wherever Hezbollah is, whether it's in Beirut, Baalbak, Tyre, Sidon, Nabatea, or beyond, including Damascus, we will take action."

Minister Galant attributed the escalation in hostilities to Hezbollah's aggression, holding the organization responsible for the damage and casualties incurred in Lebanon. He emphasized that Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, bears personal responsibility for the organization's actions.

Ministry of Defense

"With over 320 Hezbollah terrorists killed, we will continue to exact a price for any aggression originating from Lebanon," Galant affirmed.

He further announced plans to intensify the pace and broaden the scope of Israel's campaign against Hezbollah, a message he conveyed during recent meetings with U.S. Defense Secretary Austin and special envoy Amos Hochstein.

"The IDF is now in command of the North," Galant declared.