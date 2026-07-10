Gaza: A pilot project aims to relocate residents to an area outside Hamas control

The Board of Peace is working on initial plan aimed at enabling the relocation of Gaza residents to an area near the "yellow line," which would not be under Hamas control. Citing sources familiar with the matter, N12 reported, that stated objective of Israel and the board remains the disarmament of Hamas. But, the promoters of the project do not wish to wait for progress on this issue before taking action on the ground.

The plan still reportedly depends on obtaining internal and security authorizations. Initially, it would be a pilot program aimed at allowing a portion of the Gazan population to settle in areas of Gaza outside Hamas control, before the arrival of next winter.

On the ground, the IDF is said to have already begun preparing the surroundings of the Emirati neighborhood in the south of the Gaza Strip. They are carrying out demining operations and neutralizing unexploded munitions. A dedicated base is also reportedly being established in the area.

The project is part of a broader strategy aimed at creating civilian spaces in southern Gaza that would not be subject to Hamas authority. For Israel, as well as for the Board of Peace, the disarmament of the organization remains the main objective. Nevertheless, this plan reflects the desire to move forward with a gradual reorganization of certain areas of the territory without waiting for a prior agreement with Hamas.