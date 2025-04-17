Gazan food reserves to be depleted within a month, according to Israel

Food reserves and humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip will last for about another month, according to an assessment by Israel's security apparatus, Israeli broadcaster Kan reported Wednesday.

This estimate explains the recent statements by Defense Minister Israel Katz, who is conducting ongoing discussions with the IDF to determine how to deliver humanitarian aid without it falling into the hands of Hamas. According to security sources, "the stopping of trucks carrying food, water, and fuel into the Gaza Strip will put pressure on Hamas," adding that "without the release of hostages, the situation in Gaza will continue to worsen."

Katz announced recently that he would establish infrastructure for the distribution of humanitarian aid in Gaza while preventing it from reaching Hamas's control. As part of this effort, the minister is working to establish contacts with civilian organizations that would distribute aid as part of a future agreement. According to the plan under consideration, permanent aid centers would be established under the management of international organizations with a security envelope ensured by the IDF.

Meanwhile, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir demanded from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the cabinet vote to prevent the entry of any aid to Gaza, further illustrating the divisions within the Israeli government on this sensitive issue.