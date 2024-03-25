Hamas admits women not raped by IDF at Shifa hospital, following deleted Al Jazeera report

Al Jazeera columnist and former managing director Yasser Abuhilalah acknowledged “through Hamas investigations” that a story which the Qatari broadcaster aired was fabricated, and Israeli soldiers did not rape women at Shifa hospital as was alleged.

While Al Jazeera itself issued no formal correction, retraction or acknowledgement, all the content related to the allegation were reportedly removed from the Qatari broadcasting channel.

“It was revealed through Hamas investigations that the story of the rape of women in Al-Shifa Hospital was fabricated,” Abuhilalah wrote on X, yet accusing Israel of “genocide.”

“The woman who spoke about rape justified her exaggeration and incorrect talk by saying that the goal was to arouse the nation’s fervor and brotherhood,” the Al Jazeera columnist explained, adding “As if more than thirty thousand martyrs, ninety thousand wounded, about a million displaced people, and comprehensive destruction were not enough!”

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz stressed that such reports get taken seriously by the United Nations, and called out Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for his bias against Israel.

“Look surprised, the Palestinians fabricate stories of rape to incite anti-Semitism,” Katz posted on X. “Guterres, I'm sure that's sad for you to hear, but that's the reality.”

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman in Arabic, Lieutenant Colonel Avichay Adraee, earlier denied the claims and efforts were being made to deny this "fake news.”

"After failing on all counts, Hamas megaphones and propaganda have invented a new lie," he said in a video posted on X, also accusing "the Al-Jazeera channel and Hamas mouthpieces" of trying "in vain to pass off the face of ISIS-Hamas as beautiful after October 7 and the massacres, rapes and arson they perpetrated.”