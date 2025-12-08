Hamas and the Red Cross resume search for last hostage body | LIVE BLOG
Hamas and the Red Cross resume search efforts for the body of the last hostage in Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood
Storm Byron headed towards Israel after severely affecting Greece and Cyprus
Storm Byron, which has already severely affected Greece and Cyprus, is expected to reach Israel in the coming days, according to the Israeli Meteorological Service.
The low-pressure system could arrive as early as Wednesday and reach its maximum intensity on Thursday, before continuing until the end of the week.
Authorities are urging the public to prepare for severe weather conditions, including an increased risk of flooding. Heavy rainfall is expected along the coast and in the central part of the country, accompanied by persistent rain and strong winds across the entire territory. Israel, Greece, and Cyprus began jointly naming storms in 2021 as part of enhanced regional cooperation
IDF says it struck Hamas terrorist in central Gaza who was planning an imminent attack on troops
Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with Donald Trump in the United States on December 29th
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to the United States on December 29 for a meeting with US President Donald Trump, a source in the Prime Minister's Office said. According to Channel 12, Netanyahu is planning a visit of about a week, from December 28 to January 4, even though US government offices are closed on January 1.
Israel Katz to the Golani Brigade recruits: "You are Israel's victorious generation"
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz visited the Golani Brigade's recruitment center this morning, meeting with new recruits and their families: "You are now joining the chain of fighters who have defended and continue to defend our homeland. We will be by your side every step of the way. You are Israel's victorious generation."
Netanyahu meets with US UN Ambassador Mike Walz in Jerusalem
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met today in his Jerusalem office with US Ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Walz. The meeting was also attended by Deputy National Security Council Chief Gil Reich, Israeli UN Ambassador Danny Danon, and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.
