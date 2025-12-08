Storm Byron headed towards Israel after severely affecting Greece and Cyprus

Storm Byron, which has already severely affected Greece and Cyprus, is expected to reach Israel in the coming days, according to the Israeli Meteorological Service.

The low-pressure system could arrive as early as Wednesday and reach its maximum intensity on Thursday, before continuing until the end of the week.

Authorities are urging the public to prepare for severe weather conditions, including an increased risk of flooding. Heavy rainfall is expected along the coast and in the central part of the country, accompanied by persistent rain and strong winds across the entire territory. Israel, Greece, and Cyprus began jointly naming storms in 2021 as part of enhanced regional cooperation