Hamas internal security officer killed in central Gaza shooting | LIVE BLOG
Hamas-run Interior Ministry says suspect arrested and investigation underway after attack in Al-Maghazi camp
i24NEWS, Ariel Oseran
1 min read
1 min read
An officer in Hamas’s Internal Security Service, Lieutenant Colonel Ahmed Zamzam, was assassinated by gunmen in central Gaza’s Al-Maghazi camp.
The Hamas-run Interior Ministry said that Hamas security services arrested a suspect, and the incident is being investigated.
Hamas says Lt. Col. Ahmed Zamzam was assassinated in Al-Maghazi camp; Security services arrest suspect
https://x.com/i/web/status/2000109516588040631
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
This article received 0 comments