Hamas internal security officer killed in central Gaza shooting | LIVE BLOG

Hamas-run Interior Ministry says suspect arrested and investigation underway after attack in Al-Maghazi camp

i24NEWSAriel Oseran ■ i24NEWS, Ariel Oseran
1 min read
1 min read
 ■ 
Members of the internal security forces loyal to Hamas deployed in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza Strip on October 12, 2025
Members of the internal security forces loyal to Hamas deployed in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza Strip on October 12, 2025Eyad BABA / AFP

An officer in Hamas’s Internal Security Service, Lieutenant Colonel Ahmed Zamzam, was assassinated by gunmen in central Gaza’s Al-Maghazi camp. 

The Hamas-run Interior Ministry said that Hamas security services arrested a suspect, and the incident is being investigated.

Hamas says Lt. Col. Ahmed Zamzam was assassinated in Al-Maghazi camp; Security services arrest suspect

https://x.com/i/web/status/2000109516588040631

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

This article received 0 comments

Comments