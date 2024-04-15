Hamas offers to release only 20 hostages in ceasefire deal - report

The Hamas terrorist group has reportedly changed its demands for a hostage and ceasefire deal.

According to reports from Barak Ravid of Axios, the terrorist group is now willing to release fewer than 20 hostages in exchange for a six-week truce.

Hamas's revised proposal comes with its own set of conditions. The group is seeking a higher number of Palestinian security prisoners to be released, including individuals with more serious charges.

Additionally, Hamas is calling for international guarantees to ensure Israel's compliance with the ceasefire agreement.

These guarantees would include a halt to Israeli military operations, the withdrawal of IDF forces from certain areas in the Gaza Strip, and the return of displaced Palestinians to their homes in the northern part of the enclave.

Israeli officials have expressed skepticism about Hamas's latest offer, suggesting that the group's leadership may not be genuinely interested in reaching a compromise. One official cited "ridiculous excuses" provided by Hamas to justify the reduced number of hostages included in the deal.

AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

Hamas claims that some of the individuals listed as hostages are either deceased or not under its custody.

Moreover, Hamas has reportedly expanded its demands regarding the release of Palestinian prisoners, insisting on the liberation of individuals serving life sentences. The group has also linked the implementation of various phases of the agreement, complicating the negotiation process further.

(AP Photo/Leo Correa)

In response to Hamas's latest proposal, Israeli officials have criticized the group for its perceived lack of genuine commitment to achieving a ceasefire.

They accuse Hamas of stalling negotiations and hoping for a continuation of regional conflict rather than seeking a peaceful resolution.