IDF completes takeover of Morag route, cutting off Rafah from Khan Yunis

The Israeli military said on Saturday it established effective full control over the southern Gaza city of Rafah following its completion of the Morag route, separating Rafah from Khan Younis.

According to estimates, Israel now has control of 30% of the Gaza Strip, as seen in white in the latest maps shared by the IDF.

Rafah, the Palestinian enclave's southernmost city, is now completely surrounded by the Israeli forces, as the 36th Division is holding the Morag Corridor and the Gaza Division is securing the Philadelphi Corridor along the Egypt-Gaza border area.

Israel issued evacuation warnings for civilians in Rafah some two weeks ago. Once a Hamas hotbed, Rafah is now set to become part of the buffer zone in southern Gaza, stretching from the Philadelphi Corridor to the outskirts of Khan Younis.